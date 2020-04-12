Flint Community Schools meal distribution moved to Tuesdays & Thursdays

(4/12/20) - Flint Community Schools said it was making a change to breakfast and lunch distribution in the COVID-19 pandemic.

It said students would receive the same number of meals, but pick up would only be available on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

The change was scheduled to begin the week of April 13.

The district said breakfasts and lunches would be available for pickup on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

It said every Tuesday, children would receive meals for Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

And every Thursday, they would receive meals for Friday and the following Monday.

Flint Community Schools said the new schedule would help limit contact during the coronavirus pandemic.

The meals were available through the USDA "Summer Feeding" program model.

The district said anyone up to age 19 could get the meals, regardless of whether they attended Flint Community Schools.

Families who were not able to come to the food distribution sites were asked to contact Flint Community Schools through email at superintendent@flintschools.org.

Food Distribution Sites included the following:

• North Zone

• Northwestern - G2138 W. Carpenter, Flint 48505

• Brownell/Holmes - 6602 Oxley Dr., Flint 48504

• Berston Field House - 3300 Saginaw St. Flint, 48505

• Carpenter Road - River Park Apartments 7002 Pemberton Dr, Flint, MI 48505

• Central Zone

• Potter - 2500 N. Averill, Flint 48506

• DTM - 1518 W. Third Ave, Flint 48504

• Stonegate - 3103 Stonegate Dr, Flint, MI 48507

• Summerfield - 1360 Melbourne, Flint 48504

• South Zone

• Freeman - 4001 Ogema, Flint 48507

• Howard Estates - 1928 Howard Ave, Flint, MI 48503

• Evergreen Regency - 3102 Fox Circle, Flint 48507

• Southwestern - 1420 W. Twelfth St., Flint 48507

