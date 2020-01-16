Flint Community Schools meeting Thursday will focus on school assessments

(1/16/20) - The Flint Community School Board was scheduled to reconvene Thursday evening to further discuss plans for the east side of the school district.

Superintendent Derrick Lopez held walkthroughs of the schools to assess where each school stood.

The goal was to review what needed to be upgraded or changed for the safety and advancement of the district.

The meeting was planned to highlight the results of the walkthroughs for at least four other schools on the list.

It was scheduled to start at 5:30 at Flint Southwestern Classical Academy.

