Flint Community Schools prepares for balanced calendar

(8/1/19) - Flint Community Schools are preparing to head back to school next week.

The district is doing its part to make sure kids are ready for the balanced calendar.

FCS hosted four separate Back to School Extravaganzas.

At the events kid's could find food, school clothing, and supplies like backpacks.

There were even barbers there cutting hair to make sure everyone looks their best for the first day of school.

Flint Community Schools start the new school year on Wednesday, August 7.

