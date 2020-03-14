Flint Community Schools release plan to feed, teach students during 4 week break

(03/14/20) - Flint Community Schools developed a plan to meet the academic and nutritional needs of students following the governor's mandate to close schools for three weeks due to growing concerns over the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19). FCS will actually be closed a week longer because spring break will follow the third week of the shutdown.

There are four major components to the plan that include the USDA's summer feeding model, a summer work schedule, academic & food provisions, cleaning of buildings and community partners helping with wellness checks.

"Each of our students will receive a learning packet. Our K thru 10 students will all have reading and math packets for each of the weeks, which are actually aligned to the standards that we were teaching this year that will be tested on the state test," said Superintendent Derrick Lopez. "Our 11th and 12th grade students we will actually be providing them with Chromebooks that will be checked out during the second week of this closure of schools."

Lopez says they have also made provisions for special needs students.

The administration office will be open 8 a.m.to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday so that parents can get information, and staff is available to them. Buildings will also be open Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to be cleaned.

"During the time frame when our teachers and students are out of the building our partner CSM Maintenance will actually be in our buildings disinfecting and deep cleaning our building, so they will actually be working in the buildings alongside the building administrators and the secretaries to make sure the buildings continue to be sanitized," Lopez said.

Lopez says there are feeding locations spread evenly across the city.

"We have partnered with Sodexo Food and with First Student and Teach Out to have 24 feeding sites throughout the district that are actually akin to the summer feeding program put together by the USDA department of agriculture," Lopez said.

The district is using using 24 access sites across the city of Flint to provide students with meals twice per day—at 8:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.

