Flint Community Schools students get new mobile devices for remote learning

(5/14/2020) - “On a rainy day today, they are running outside delivering devices to families in the pouring rain,” Flint Community Schools Interim Superintendent Anita Steward said. “Oh they are absolutely amazing! Absolutely amazing!

The staff at Flint's Potter Elementary spent much of their Thursday handing out mobile Wi-Fi hot spots and Mobile guard applications to families.

The technology was made available for students across the district thanks to a $163,000 grant from the Mott Foundation.

“Comcast and AT&T, they're offering free internet to some families. But of course, there are some restrictions, right? And so, this was an opportunity for us to be able to remove that barrier for those families who were facing some of those restrictions from Comcast or AT&T,” she explained.

Steward said under the Governor's Executive Order, students have been learning remotely for almost two months; but, it hasn't been easy for every family in the District.

She added, “This is huge and we are so excited about what this is going to mean and do for the students of Flint Community Schools.”

Especially because when students can return to their school buildings is still unknown.

Flint Community Schools has a year round calendar, with a 6 week summer break. Steward said they've already planned to keep summer school online; but, they are awaiting word from the Governor on what next year will look like.

“It may be remote, it may be a blended approach where we have some face-to-face instruction and then some virtual instruction,” she explained.

Even if students are allowed back in the classrooms, Steward said they'll continue to offer online learning for families who aren't comfortable sending their kids back into the buildings.

“So, we're going to be working through some of those options in the days to come with our principals, as well as with our bargaining units,” Steward explained.

