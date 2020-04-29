Flint Council President explains reasoning behind postponing secondary water source

(04/29/2020) - A $14.7 million project building a pipeline from Flint to its emergency backup water source is up in the air.

It was scheduled to be completed in December of 2019. On Monday's general council meeting, a 5-4 majority vote postponed the discussion until May 11.

Flint City Council President, Monica Galloway explained why she voted on Monday to postpone.

"The community could've found themselves responsible for the $14 million for the project," Galloway said.

Galloway wants the city's administration to follow the process and make sure the job is done right. The state approved construction of the pipeline at the end of March, but the city had not yet secured the funding source.

"The WIIN project and funding has requirements, and those requirements have to be done on the front end. If they're not done on the front end, the community risks the possibility of not being reimbursed, and when we're not reimbursed, that means that the city eats those costs," Galloway said.

Galloway provided e-mail documentation that shows the state requesting a bid package from the city on the afternoon of April 25. The e-mail from The Department of Environment, Great Lames, and Energy (EGLE) says, "EGLE has approved the construction permit but we haven't received the bid package. Since the project has a construction permit it can technically begin however the contract cannot be approved for WIIN funding until the bid package has been approved. If the city starts the project without submitting the bid package they are taking the risk that the project cannot be reimbursed with WIIN funds."

EGLE received the bid requirements that same day. The state approved the bid package that evening, saying, "I have reviewed the bid submittal for the Secondary Water Source project from L. D'Agostini & Sons Inc. and they have met all Drinking Water State Revolving Fund bid requirements."

For Galloway, securing that funding source was a critical piece of moving this project forward.

"We can't afford for a project to not be reimbursable. The community can't afford additional debt on them because we didn't follow processes," Galloway said.

Now she's wondering why the city didn't submit the the documents earlier, despite seeking council approval back on April 13.

"Why is the administration opening up the bid packages, knowing who the low-bidder is, letting the low-bidders know, and yet not submitting all those documents to EGLE? That tells me that there is a breakdown in our process, and so that really needs to be the first thing that we should be asking ourselves. Why?" Galloway said.

Galloway says she has more questions like if small businesses in the Flint community have an equal opportunity at being part of this contract.

Galloway will be seeking answers to those questions before voting again during a general meeting on May 11.

