Flint Cultural Center Academy sparks learning through creativity and curiosity

(08/28/19) -- The way kids learn is changing,and so it the way they're taught. With that in mind, Flint's newest charter school is moving full steam ahead, with a emphasis on creativity and curiosity.

"What this building has is amazing educators working with really curious elementary students," said Flint Cultural Center Academy Principal Eric Lieske.

375 K-5 students attend the non-profit charter academy, which was funded by the C.S. Mott Foundation.

"Our goal is to develop life long learners that are seeing year for year growth, but we also want to see kids dreaming, we want to see kids that are curious, we want their imaginations to run wild," Lieske said.

Lieske says the academy and educators combined really help to foster that notion. The 78,000 square foot building houses a number of classrooms, some of which are divided into what are called triads. Think of it as three classrooms in one.

"The classrooms can be very collaborative and open, or they can be closed off into three individual classrooms."

There's also an innovation room where students can learn about digital broadcasting, project rooms for designing and building robots, even an area that's referred to as learning steps.

"Presentations, bring student council together, it's a great place for parents when we're doing things. We can project, we have sound enhancement in that area."

But the learning process does not stop at the walls inside the academy. Students will also spend time at other buildings like the Sloan Museum and Flint Institute of Arts.

"We have to build strong relationships with children, so it's about relationships, it's about making learning relevant, and then we can make it really rigorous."

