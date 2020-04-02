Flint Famers Market Launches Curbside Pick-up

Today was testing for the Flint Farmers Market as they introduced their new curbside pick-up.

The marked fulfilled about 35 orders today, the process was pretty simple.

Customers would call in or online order the day before, the market put the order together, the customer would then come to the farmers market, call inside, a worker would bring out their groceries to their car and the customer leaves with their items without even stepping out the car.

"Well, I love the product at the Flint Farmers Market since I can't go inside because my immune system is compromised this is perfect for me," said Nancy Galassini.

"Security came out asked for my first name and then he went in and got my order," said Cheryl Scott.

The official launch of the website and call in ordering will be on April 5th at 8 am.

Beginning on Thursday April 9th, the market go to there days of operation of Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday and consumers can pick-up their groceries between the hours of 1pm and 5pm.