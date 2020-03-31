Flint Farmers Market closing for April, switching to curbside service only

(3/31/2020) - The Flint Farmers Market will closed to the public for the entire month of April, but customers can still get their favorite restaurant eats and fresh food.

The market is switching to a curbside service model with online or telephone ordering only effective immediately. Pickup will be available from 1 to 5 p.m. on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays only beginning April 9.

The farmers market online ordering site will be active beginning at 8 a.m. Sunday for next week's pickup days. Shoppers also can contact vendors directly to arrange takeout food for curbside pickup.

The Flint Farmers Market switched to only Saturday shopping hours last week, but decided to close the facility entirely this week to prevent the spread of COVID-19, which is the illness caused by coronavirus.

The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development is recommending that grocery and food retailers who offer curbside service switch to that model entirely.

The farmers market is developing a delivery service, which could be available by mid-April.

“This has been an agonizing decision for market management and leadership,” said Market Manager Karianne Martus. "At the end of the day we feel this is the best decision because it still gives customers options for good fresh food while keeping them safe from potential exposure."