Flint Farmers Market cuts one day of operation, limits orders to online only

(4/8/2020) - The Flint Farmers Market is cutting back to two days per week of service and limiting orders to online only thanks to high demand during the coronavirus shutdown.

The main market building remains closed to the public to limit the spread of COVID-19, which is the illness caused by coronavirus. Instead, the market switched to a curbside pickup service.

Beginning this week, pickups will be available only on Thursdays and Saturday. Pickups had been available three days per week, but high demand caused issues with product availability and turnaround times.

“We are adding more vendors and more products each day and are hoping to be able to accommodate more orders soon,” said Market Manager Karianne Martus. "For now, we want to be sure that the best customer service is being provided before jumping to the next level."

Customers need to place their order online on Sundays for Thursday pickup and order by Wednesdays for Saturday pickup. Curbside pickup is available from 1 to 5 p.m. both days.

Thirteen farmers market vendors are participating in online ordering and four more are joining the program by next week. The market can accommodate 100 orders each on Thursdays and Saturdays.

Several restaurants located in the market are offering takeout service throughout the week.