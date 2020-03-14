Flint Farmers' Market implements extra safety precautions amid coronavirus threat

(03/14/20) - It's a major gathering space for Mid-Michiganders to do some leisurely shopping, buy food, groceries and other household items. Now, the Flint Farmers' Market is taking extra precautions to keep people safe as the coronavirus threat spreads.

"We've added, such as this, the hands free Purell stations at all the entrances in the market atrium. We have wipes, extra Clorox wipes that people can pull and take another wipe even though our staff wipes down all the tables constantly," said Market Manager Karianne Martus.

Mayor Sheldon Neeley, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and public health officials have urged the public not to touch their eyes, nose or mouth with unwashed hands, among other things, to prevent the spread of coronavirus. That's why the Flint Farmers' Market is trying to help out.

Martus says vendors at the farmers market already take the steps for safety and cleanliness that we are being asked to do now. Davison Mayor Tim Bishop is a vendor at the Farmers Market. He said Thursday is the first day he really noticed a lighter crowd.

"Without having a whole lot of confirmed cases in the area at this time there's no real reason to panic," Bishop said. "Just do the things you would normally do like washing your hands [and] keeping away from people who look sick."

On its Facebook page Saturday the market reminded people that it is still open.