Flint Farmers' Market makes big announcements for summer 2019

(06/04/19) - ) The Flint Farmers' Market is known for amazing food and a vibrant community, but they'll be sharing even more success this summer.

In honor of their 5th Anniversary, the Flint Farmers' Market made some big announcements including the grand opening of their newly redesigned outdoor "Pavilion Patio." While outside, you'll also notice MTA's new trolley service to ease the stressful parking lot.

"Whether it's taking people for groceries, for medical, to work, and to help them when they're coming downtown to make it a pleasant experience. It's really about the quality of life in the community, so it's special," Ed Benning said. Benning is MTA's CEO.

The free trolley will run every 10 to 15 minutes and there is an app to track the nearest trolley.

Inside the Farmers' Market, the public got a first-look at the newly renovated Demonstration Kitchen now sponsored by ELGA Credit Union. It will showcase local culinary talent and hold nutritional classes, both public and private.

"Our hope is that after they've come to one of our cooking demonstrations or a cooking class, that they leave inspired. We want them to be able to walk right through that pavilion full of farmers and not have any trepidation about grabbing an ingredient they've never used before," Chef Sean Gartland said. Gartland is the Farmers' Market Culinary Director.

In a world where food has been processed and grown in mass production for so long, Flint's Farmers' Market is continuing to change the narrative.

"That's what I love about Flint. It's all about local businesses and local entrepreneurs and people doing things local, and food is a part of that. That's awesome that it's something that's becoming even more local here than we can own as people of Flint," Pastor Joey Wood said. Wood is a Flint resident.

Look out for those changes coming this summer.