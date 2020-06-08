Flint Farmers Market reopening interior space beginning Tuesday

(6/8/2020) - The Flint Farmers Market is re-opening its inside to customers on Tuesday.

The market will be open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays and from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays. About 75% of vendors plan to take part in all three days.

There will be a few new rules. Customers will have to wear a mask and will be directed to enter through one door and exit elsewhere.

Employees also will be required to wear masks and follow all food safety guidelines from the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development and the Genesee County Health Department.

Restrooms at the farmers market will be closed for five minutes at the top of every hour so staff can thoroughly disinfect the spaces and surfaces.

Hand sanitizer stations and Clorox wipe dispensers have been set up throughout the market to serve customers.

Vendors are prohibited from offering any free samples in the market, as well.

The Flint Farmers Market closed inside on March 28 and reopened partially in April with a new curbside pickup service. The curbside service will continue on Tuesdays and Thursdays for customers who don't want to go inside.