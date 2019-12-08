Flint Fashion Show gives everyone a chance to shine

An amazing night-- celebrating people for who they are.

Now in it's second year-- the This Is Me Fashion show and fundraiser continues to inspire so many giving people with disabilities the chance to step into the spotlight.

It may have been 6 year old Andrew Manns first time on the runway, but his smile says it all.

"He was loving it, he's a little character," said his father, Bennie Manns.

When Manns, first learned about the 'This Is Me' Fashion show, he knew it was where his family was meant to be Sunday night.

The woman behind it all, Tracy Palmer,started the show last year after a young man with autism came to one of her fashion shows.

"Just so interested and so intrigued by being able to be in a fashion show," Palmer said. "He talked to his mom and was like, how can I be a part of this."

Palmer says she knew this was her moment to make a difference and show anyone who faces the challenges of life with a disability-- that they are just as important as anyone.

"They need to know that we see them and they can be themselves. We don't need them to be anybody else because they are enough and that's the message," said Palmer.

A message that Bennie Manns says was heard loud and clear.

"I had tears in my eyes, I was looking around making sure nobody sees me. But it's just an awesome feeling," said Manns. "I want him to know that, you're a part of this world too."

And tonight, Andrew is not just a part of this world, but a star shining for all to see.