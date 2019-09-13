Flint Festival of Writers: Everyone has a story to tell

(09/13/19) - The Flint Festival of Writers will be welcoming people of all ages and abilities this weekend to inspire, share, and teach.

This year's event will feature a full day of panels and workshops, a book fair, a dynamic featured reader, and an opportunity for local writers to take the stage and share their work.

Listen in as co-founder Connor Coyne and children's author LaTashia Perry tell you what to expect at this weekend's event.

Click here for a full list of the event schedule.