Flint Fire Department adds $1 million platform aerial truck to its fleet

(06/23/19) - The Flint Fire Department showed off its new platform aerial truck Monday, representing a nearly $1 million investment in its fleet.

Without the truck that can send a bucket soaring 104 feet into the air, Flint firefighters often felt ill equipped when a call came in for a large commercial fire.

"We would have to request mutual aid and get the platform coming from Davison, Grand Blanc, Clio, Mundy Township," said Flint Fire Chief Raymond Barton

The shiny new red truck will be housed at Station No. 1 on 5th Street.

"We're always talking about giving those that protect us -- when we're talking about police, when we are talking about fire -- making sure that they have the tools and equipment so they can do their job to keep us safe," said Flint Mayor Karen Weaver.

Barton said the new struck is a game changer. The fire department only had ladder trucks with no bucket on the end, which led to precarious situations.

"When you're doing a rescue, you actually have to get the person to step out on the ladder and they have to climb down the ladder because you can't move that ladder with somebody's on it. So with the platform, you can put a person in, lower them down. So in the case where you need to do multiple rescues, that is a lot more efficient," Barton said.

The truck was made in Michigan, which Barton said makes it easier to take care of repairs.

"When it's made it Michigan, the company also is going to service the truck for three years, so if we have any problems with the truck, we can call and they will send a representative to fix the truck," Barton said.

Firefighters will now undergo training on the new truck so they can send it on calls when necessary.

The department also got $7,500 from the One Hundred Club to replace outdated helmets, as well.