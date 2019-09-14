Flint Firebirds final pre-season game tonight; opening weekend filled with family fun

FLINT (WJRT) - (09/14/19) - It's the final pre-season game for the Flint Firebirds.
They're facing off against Saginaw Spirit at their practice location, Flint Iceland Arenas. The game starts at 7 p.m. Saturday.
Team President Jeremy Torrey stopped by the studio to talk all about the pre-season and upcoming opening weekend.
Tickets are on sale now for opening night, September 28. The game starts at 7 p.m.
It'll be filled with family-friendly activities.
You can visit this website for ticket information.