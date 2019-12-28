Flint Inner City Youth Hockey Program still short kids

(12/28/2019) - The Flint Inner City Youth Hockey program is preparing to begin their sixth consecutive year.

But this year, with just a week until the kick-off - they are struggling to fill spots.

Rico Phillips has been working hard this past year to expand the 9-week program that teaches kids the game of ice hockey at no cost.

"The sports of ice hockey is so far removed from the reality of kids that live here in the city of Flint so I've been having a struggle,” said Phillips, the founder of the NHL Award-winning program. “So what I've been doing is playing floor hockey over at the boys and girls club. And I thought that would have yielded a lot of kids but it's a slow response."

Everything you need for the sport is provided for free -- from the equipment, ice time and even transportation provided by MTA.

"Hockey is for everyone...boy, girl, doesn't matter their race, how much money they make or don't make,” said Phillips, “It's important that they get a chance to do something as great as this sport."

Phillips is also teaming up with the Crim Fitness Foundation next month to expand the floor hockey to get more kids interested in the sport.

14-year-old Trent Laferney was a member of the program back in 2018. Now he's playing for the Junior Flint Firebirds - and says other kids in Flint should a chance with the opportunity.

"It's just an amazing program first of all,” said Laferney. “There's a lot of kids that Rico helps and that want to try this sport and they don't always stay with the sport but when they do it's amazing."

In the nearly two years of playing, Laferney says the game has taught him important lessons.

"It has taught me to not give up and it has taught me to try my hardest and always do what you like to do," said Laferney.

For more information on how to register you can contact Phillips at ric_phi@comcast.net or link attached to this story.

