Flint Junior Golf League kicks off today

(06/24/19) -- Summer has finally arrived and so has the warm weather. That means many young golfers in Flint will be spending their Monday mornings on the green.

The Flint Junior Golf League officially kicked off today.

"A lot of the golf courses have been supporting us for the last so many years, they allow us to come out and play the beautiful courses," said Director Loyd Walter.

Walter says the league is divided into a 5, 9 and 18 hole division, based on age.

"They might be out here competing against each other and playing here today, but we flight them," he said.

We caught up with Zach Limas. This is his last year with the league.

"It's gonna be sad after this year. It's fun coming out here. It's gonna be my last year but still might have college golf so that will be fun too," Limas said.

Speaking of, the league also provides scholarships to young golfers who want to go off to college.

"We've awarded over $125,000 dollars out the last 12 or 13 years, and you don't have to go off to college to play, it's just a scholarship for going to school," Walter said.

The Flint Junior Golf Association has left a lasting impression on the Flint community and beyond over the years.

"We're building these kids up from a young age, or getting them hooked in a young age playing golf, and that's why the big 9 conference years ago was probably the top conference for girls golf in the state of Michigan."