Flint Junior High School closed Wednesday due to high temps

FLINT (WJRT) - (8/20/2019) - Due to the high temperatures, the Flint Junior High School will be closed Wednesday.
The Flint Community Schools says it is working to mitigate climate control issues in the building.
All other schools in the district will be in session.
Classes at the Junior High School will resume on Thursday.
Staff members from the Junior High School should report to the Administration Building for professional learning.
