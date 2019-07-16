Flint Marketplace showcases progress made on new housing

Affordable housing can be hard to come by in mid-Michigan, but a new development is looking to fill that need.

The Marketplace Apartments in Flint is under construction right now. There are several different layouts people can pick from like one-to-two bedroom apartments and two-to-three bedroom town homes.

The walls are up in one of the apartment buildings. Marketplace Apartments stands where the old YWCA building used to be in Downtown Flint, which is block away from Flint's Farmers Market.

"The Marketplace Apartments is yet another strong signal that Flint's revitalization is well underway,” Uptown Reinvestment Corporation CFO Stephanie Fenton said.

This place will be able to house over 90 families. The $19.5 million project received millions of dollars’ worth of incentives to help people struggling.

Fenton says half of the units are going to be set aside for people below the median income level.

"We've got a lot of people interested just by driving by," Fenton said.

The going rate for one of these new places ranges from $500 to $1,300. Fenton says the company already rents property in Flint. So, she knows there's a high demand for housing in the city.

"Whenever we get one that opens up we usually have multiple people that are interested in looking at that space and they lease right away," Fenton said.

There are signs of progress on the townhomes because there are drywall and new bathtub and showers are already up.

"We are expecting people starting to move in January of 2020m," Fenton said.

