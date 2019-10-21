Flint Mayor Karen Weaver delivers 4th State of the City Address

(1021/19) The theme of Mayor Karen Weaver's State of the City Address, Flint's comeback.

"If you look around, you will notice that Flint is starting to look a lot different and in a very good way," said Flint Mayor Karen Weaver.

While much attention has been given to the Downtown are, Weaver said the city's development extends far beyond.

"We moved into the neighborhoods with more housing, more playgrounds," Weaver said.

Next on her list, was economic development and the number of jobs that have come to Flint.

"400 jobs between February and June of this year. Expanding the jobs, created to 600. Android hired 200 people and are expected to hire 150 more. MTA has added 37 new jobs and if you go right inside, you'll find a Happy's Pizza, it's a new business," She said

Years later, Weaver said the city is still in the process of recovering from the water emergency.

"I've stated time and time again-- that every known tainted service line will have to be replaced and the medical community and the scientists will have to clear water before tell residents to drink taps without a filter," Weaver said.

After her address Weaver talked to ABC 12 about her hope as the city moves forward.

"We are going to continue in the direction that we are going and that's been a great direction, but it's working through partnership with other agencies and people in the community." Weaver said.