Flint Mayor Neeley asking council for urgency to build secondary water system

(04/21/2020) - This week marks six years since the water switch that led to the poisoning of the Flint community.

Recently, the City has been trying to designate an emergency backup source, so something like what happened in 2014 never happens again.

Right now, the city of Flint has one delivery source of water: The Great Lakes Water Authority. According to state and federal law, however, a city must have two independent delivery systems of fresh drinking water.

In 2019, the city received $77 million in funding through the state to pay for the full cost of this projects like this.

It would require a pipeline, connecting the city to that emergency course, but plans to build that line haven't been settled.

During a meeting on April 13, City Council split the decision 4-4, failing to award the $14.7 million contract to the lowest bidder. Now, Mayor Sheldon Neeley is asking council to make it happen.

"These dollars are allocated my high-minded legislators to be able to get us to the goal of being a community that's more in recovery and completion than not. We hope that all-like thinkers will move us to that finishing line," Neeley said.

Mayor Neeley added that this project was supposed to be completed in 2019.

"Dollars were made available by federal government to replace lead service lines and also the secondary infrastructure repairs. Those things are falling woefully behind, and we're catching up at a rapid rate, just to be slowed by this pandemic," Neeley said.

Those lead line replacements are 85% complete, and as for the backup water system, Mayor Neeley views that type of work as essential during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Others, like Council President, Monica Galloway says right now isn't the right time.

"It's a lot of money to not have it go through the proper channels with people in City Hall because even though the administration has access to some of these department heads, we don't. Some of them are working remotely from home, and so you can't get all of the answers that you need. Some people may have answers, but it just didn't seem like it was fitting for me," Galloway said.

City Council scheduled a committee meeting for Wednesday, April 22 with a regular meeting on Monday, April 27.

Now, the same resolution can return in 30 days or a new one can be presented at that next general meeting.