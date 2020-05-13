Flint Mayor Neeley excuses city staff from late-night City Council meetings

(05/13/2020) - Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley is excusing City Hall department heads from City Council meetings after 9:00 p.m.

The decision comes following Monday's Council meeting that lasted almost eleven hours.

In a press release on the subject matter, it said, "The move follows months of poorly run and quarrelsome late-night meetings, and it comes on the heels of an 11-hour meeting that lasted until 4:47 a.m."

"Unfortunately, the way the council acts right now is not beneficial to the city's time. A lot of the times, council members aren't talking about the business that's in front of us, but they'll start dialogue about things that happened previously, personal information, getting stories that aren't relevant. A lot of wasted time happens, and that doesn't allow us to focus on the business at hand," Santino Guerra said.

3rd Ward Councilman, Guerra says despite the 11-hour session, the council approved two critical projects for the city's drinking water, approved a hazard bonus for Flint's first responders, and looked ahead to the 2021 fiscal year budget.

For 1st Ward Councilman, Eric Mays, the time doesn't matter because we're in a pandemic.

"We saving lives. We taking care of city business. We have to pay millions of dollars for police, fire. These are essential. Street maintenance. There's stuff that we still do, and so no, any time it's an emergency, I'll meet a 1:00, 2:00, 3:00 in the morning. We're at home. This is just a phone call," Mays said.

Even so, the release says staff attending meetings are critical as they are providing service to the people of Flint. and their work begins at 8:00 a.m.

"The best way to do it is whether it's 11:00, 10:30, or whatever time we set, recess the meeting, make a motion to recess and adjourn the next day. Whether you adjourn at 8:00, 9:00, 10:00 in the morning or whatever. Mechanically, it can be done if the city council and the mayor have the will to do it," Mays said.

While the Mayor excused department heads, the City Attorney and City Administrator will still have to stay for the meetings after 9:00 p.m.