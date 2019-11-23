Flint Mayor Neeley holds press conference to discuss immediate plans

(11/23/19) - Transparency was a major campaign promise for newly-elected Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley.

In an effort to keep that promise, he met with members of the media to talk about his first two weeks in office and his plans for the city in the coming weeks.

"You see even on the sixth day of the week, we're maximizing all of our time and all of our space on the calendar to make sure we get the work done," Neeley said.

Mayor Neeley is getting settled into his new role as Flint's mayor. On Saturday, he discussed his immediate plans for the city.

"Right now in the city of Flint, it's very important and very vital that we get every lead line replaced in the homes, and so we have about 1,000 non-responsive residents we've tried three or more times to get to these homes and the residents have not been responsive," Neeley said.

But Neeley says audits show that number could be even higher, so he's asking for help in the process.

"This is a plea to the residents. We need your help. Moving forward, we need your help. With the media, we need your help getting word to those individuals," Neeley said.

Neeley is talking the 2020 census count, estimating the city is about seven months behind.

"It's very important to the resources that we have. It's very important to making sure we have an appropriate amount of representation in Washington D.C., so we need residents," Neeley said.

Finally, Neeley says they're nearly complete with hiring department heads, and he's very proud of the team that they've assembled from both public and private sectors. But before the full transition, there's still a financial audit to complete.

"We're still undergoing our financial audit right now. Getting a good look at where we are currently, so we can get a springboard to find out which direction we need to go in," Neeley said.

Mayor Neeley has a number for those unresponsive residents to call to provide consent to replacing their lead line: 810-410-1133.