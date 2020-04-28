Flint's secondary water source facing resistance as council seeks more information

(04/28/2020) - Flint residents are still without an emergency backup water source.

The City of Parker will waive late fees and will not do any water cutoffs through April 21, 2020. (Pixabay)

"The longer this delay is, the more jeopardy the residents inside of the city of Flint are placed in," Mayor Sheldon Neeley said.

Now, a decision awarding a contract to the lowest bidder is delayed. During Monday night's general meeting, Flint City Council voted to postpone talks around Flint's backup water source until May 11.

The project is federally funded, but wherever the dollars are coming from, 1st Ward Councilman Eric Mays says he still needs to dot his i's and cross his t's.

"You still have to do your due diligence. You have to vet each and every project, and you have to vet the vendors and the companies and who they might contract out to," Mays said.

One concern for some members of council was making sure the state pre-approves the bid documentation. Without pre-approval, it could force the city to lose money, but Mayor Sheldon Neeley says the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) already approved the required bid documentation.

In a forwarded e-mail from Eric Pocan from EGLE, he tells Mayor Neeley, "Our office has reviewed the required bid documentation and has approved those documents. The Secondary Water Source project has been approved by EGLE."

Following the e-mail, Mayor Neeley spoke to us about the urgency of completing this project.

"Each delay puts us further at risk of something happening. We must do our work. We have to be responsible for the residents of this community, the health and welfare. This administration has been by trying to expedite this already severely-delayed project," Neeley said.

The project is mandated by state and federal law and was scheduled to be complete by December of 2019, but Mays says the coronavirus pandemic has severely slowed down the process.

"You can't look people in the eye. You can't put them under oath. There's a slow transfer of information and documents. We've got department heads. We've got financial people. This is a big puzzle that you have to put together, and the pandemic has hindered all of the players being at the table as well," Mays said.

Mays says this is a critical issue that he believes will end up passing.

Neeley says if it's delayed further, he wouldn't be surprised to see the state or federal government step in.

Stick with ABC12 on this developing story.