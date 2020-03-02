Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley presenting balanced budget proposal to council

(3/2/2020) - Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley will present a balanced budget with no layoffs but continued tight spending to city council members on Monday.

The presentation is scheduled for 3 p.m. in the council chambers on the third floor of City Hall. The public is invited to the meeting and Neeley's budget proposal will be available on the city website afterward.

Neeley is calling for required investments in retiree pensions, similar spending levels for city departments and ending a long-standing practice of diverting water fund revenue to the general fund.

“This is a clean budget that accurately reports our revenues and expenditures while also fulfilling the requirements of the new city Charter better than ever before,” Neeley said. “While we face funding challenges, we are responding with a calm and calculated approach.”

Flint sent $2.5 million from the water fund to the general fund last year. Neeley said the practice, which violates the city charter, dates back to when Flint was under the control of emergency managers.

Neeley isn't calling for significant cuts to end the water fund transfers, but he said spending will remain tight for the next fiscal year and controls will remain in place.

The proposed budget would run from July 1, 2020, to June 30, 2021. Members of the Flint City Council can change spending levels at their discretion.

