Flint Mayor forms COVID-19 reopening task force, plans emergency ordinances

(5/1/2020) - "I just want to thank the frontline fighters for doing their part,” Flint’s Mayor Sheldon Neeley said. “Now, we have to do our part and talk about how we resurrect our community in the safest and best way.”

A task force has been created to guide the City of Flint on when and how to re-open. Flint's Mayor said the group of City leaders will work in tandem with the Governor's multi-region plan to relax stay-at-home restrictions across the state.

Neeley explained the more than two-dozen members of the task force were chosen to take the reins of the City's future because they live, work and serve the city already. So, he said, they know best what needs to be done.

“We tried to get every person from every sector of our common day-to-day lives and these are the people who make society move,” Neeley said.

They are leaders from the church, business and medical communities, to name a few.

“We’re going to be looking at possibilities, trying to salvage some of our, our local events that we look forward to -- Back to the Bricks, the Crim Race…. Do we need to cancel or can we do this in a safe way and responsible way moving forward?” Neeley said.

The task force will be making tough decisions he said they'll start tackling next week through video conference calls.

The Mayor added the City can also expect emergency ordinances from his office, when it comes to how dining will take place at restaurants.

“We won't be engaging this with emotions, though we lost friends and neighbors and family members to this; but we have to honor their lives with preservation of our lives and do it in the most responsible way,” the Mayor said.

He doesn't have a set timeline for when life will get back to normal; but the Mayor said the City will be prepared.

“We will recover and we will do it in the best possible practice, we just won't ride on the inertia of chance. Hope is not a strategy,” Neeley explained.

The City's Curfew has already been extended to May 15th, in line with the Governor's extension of her 'Stay Safe, Stay Home' order.

The Mayor said if the curfew needs to be extended again, it will be; because he explained, there is no doubt this precaution has saved lives.

The Mayor's Office provided this working list of task force members:

- Gerard Burnash, director of the Flint Downtown Development Authority

- Maurice Davis, vice president of Flint City Council

- Kate Fields, finance chair of Flint City Council

- Chief Phil Hart of the Flint Police Department

- Pastor Jeffrey Hawkins of Prince of Peace Missionary Baptist Church

- Tim Herman, CEO of the Flint & Genesee Chamber of Commerce

- Charis Lee, Flint attorney and Army veteran

- Pastor Daniel Moore of Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church

- Dr. Bobby Mukkamala, president of the Michigan State Medical Society

- Quincy Murphy, Flint resident and activist

- State Rep. Cynthia Neeley, D-Flint

- Bryant Nolden, county commissioner

- Dr. Lawrence Reynolds, medical adviser for the City of Flint

- Anita Steward, interim superintendent of Flint Community Schools

- Beverly Walker-Griffea, president of Mott Community College

- Brenda Williams, Flint attorney

- Katy Yellow, director of placemaking for the Flint Downtown Development Authority

- Asa Zuccaro, executive director of Latinx

