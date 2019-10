(10/21/19) - Less than a month from the upcoming election, Flint Mayor Karen Weaver will give her annual State of the City address Monday night.

The address was scheduled to start at 6:00 at The Capitol Theatre on East Second Street.

The event was free and open to the public, but tickets were required to attend.

The city said tickets would be handed out at the Whiting Auditorium on East Kearsley Street.