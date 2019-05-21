Flint Muslim Food Pantry advises clients to discard frozen chicken from May 18

(5/21/2019) - The Flint Muslim Food Pantry is advising people who received ground chicken on May 18 to discard it due to a freezer problem.

A freezer at the pantry was not set to a proper temperature, which could create a food safety issue, according to a Facebook post from the organization.

Anyone who received the ground chicken should throw it away and avoid consuming it.

The pantry adjusted the temperature setting immediately after finding the issue. The freezer will be added to the pantry's food safety checklist to avoid a similar situation from occurring again.