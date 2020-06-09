Flint NAACP promotes voting as a way of change

As activists and social justice advocates try to enact change, one of the largest civil rights groups in the country is pushing young people to take advantage of their power to vote.

In Michigan, only about 55% of the voting population actually cast a ballot in the last presidential election.

The protests over the past two weeks have been some of the largest ever seen from community to community protesters have been letting their voices be heard about the tragedy that happened to George Floyd; people of all colors and creeds asking for change.

Just as loud as voices are in the street, many are calling for that same energy to be seen in the voting booth.

"That is the great equalizer your vote. One person, one vote. I don't care if you're a millionaire your vote counts the same your vote should count the same as if your someone homeless on the street," said France Gilcreast, Flint NCAAP president.

When looking at Genesee County in the latest Presidential primary election voting records, only about 27% of the people registered to vote voted.

Gilcreast says it's more important to vote on the local level than the national.

In the last election for the mayors of cities in Genesee County, almost 90% of the voting population didn't vote.

"Those are your most important elections because that impacts you more directly: your assessment, your taxes, how they fund your police department, how they fund your community centers," said Gilcreast. "So what you're saying is that someone else can decide what to do with your money. Voting is important to me because I know my forefathers died for me to have the right to vote."

Not voting can also effect leaders trying to make changes in your community.

"When we sit at home and don't vote. I had an conversation with a past governor and I'm arguing with him about the takeover. He said 'Now you from Genesee County. You guys don't vote in Flint,'" said Gilcreast. "If you're running for office you're looking for the biggest voting population and when we don't vote that gives us the opportunity not to be able to advocate for you because they know you don't care enough."

On the local level you can also vote for judges, city council members, and your county's prosecuting attorney.