(3/16/20) - Flint police said a man was found shot to death in a car in the middle of the day.

They said officers were called to reported gunfire around 3:00 pm Saturday in the area of East Baker and Alexander Streets.

They said a 29-year-old man who had been shot was found slumped over the driver's seat.

Police said the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators said there were no witnesses to the shooting, and as of this writing, there was not a suspect in the case.