Flint PD: Man found shot to death inside parked vehicle

(09/14/19) - Flint police say a man was shot and killed in the 300 block of Pulaski late Friday night.

Police responded around 11:15 p.m. to a report of shots fired. Officers found a man dead inside of a vehicle parked in the driveway of his home. Police say his home had also been riddled with bullets.

No suspect information available at this time, and no additional information was released about the victim early Saturday morning.

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to contact D/Sgt. Dave VanSingel at 810-237-6946 or to remain anonymous contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL, P3TIPS mobile app, or CrimeStoppersofFlint.com.

