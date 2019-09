(9/2/19) - Flint Police were working to figure out who shot and killed a man.

They said officers were called out early Sunday morning to the 2000 block of Dort Highway, near Lippincott Boulevard.

Police said they found 28-year-old Demarqule Marvell Goodlow on the ground.

Investigators asked the community for tips at 810-237-6922 or through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.