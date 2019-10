(10/30/19) - Flint police were looking for the person who they said shot and killed a man at a motel.

They said it happened a little after 1:00 a.m. Wednesday in a room at East Village Inn on Court Street.

Police were asking the community for tips in the case.

You do not have to give your name when reporting information to Crime Stoppers of Flint & Genesee County at 1-800-422-JAIL.