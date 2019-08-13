Flint police: Toddler OK after rollover crash on I-475, father critically hurt

(8/13/19) - Flint police said a 2-year-old boy was OK after a rollover crash on I-475, but his father was critically injured.

Investigators believe speed and alcohol led to the crash around 3:55 p.m. Sunday on southbound I-475 near Hamilton Avenue.

According to police, 28-year-old Donald Perry Jr. lost control of his Chevrolet Malibu and hit the median wall. That caused the car to overturn, coming to rest on its roof.

Investigators said Perry was taken to Hurley Medical Center in critical condition. His 2-year-old son, Donald Perry III, was treated and released from the hospital.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to call Flint police at 810-237-6899.

