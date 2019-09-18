Flint Police investigate shooting involving Chief Timothy Johnson

(09/18/19)-"Police Chief was in the area, gun shots being fired, he found two subjects, that were firing weapons, gave chase and it ended in an officer involved shooting, " said Detective Sgt. Tyrone Booth,

Flint Police Chief Timothy Johnson - while on the clock - fired his gun hitting and injuring one of two people involved in the shoot out.

But say it started around 4 o-clock at the Ten Eleven Party Store on Lippincott in Burton...

And then moved to a nearby neighborhood - near Wood Lane and Lynn Street on Flint's south side.

"We are processing a couple of different scenes, we won't get into details in terms of those scenes because it's an ongoing investigation, but in the area," Booth said.

People who live in this south side neighborhood say--

The sound of gunfire has become all to common as of late.

"This has been going on for three weeks or more, everyday it's different brawl.

Everybody has guns on them 24/7 all day they are shooting in front of these kids, day and night," resident said.

"We received several calls for shots fired in the area for large groups of activity, surrounding fights and gunshots being fired , so we have been in the area quite a bit," Booth said.

