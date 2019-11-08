Flint Police Chief Timothy Johnson resigns, announces run for sheriff

(11/8/2019) - Flint Police Chief Timothy Johnson is resigning effective at noon Friday so he can run for Genesee County sheriff next year.

He made the announcement around 11 a.m. in a letter to outgoing Mayor Karen Weaver.

"I truly enjoyed serving with some of Flint’s finest police officers protecting our community," Johnson wrote.

Genesee County Sheriff Robert Pickell has announced he plans to retire in January, opening his position. A committee will appoint a successor to finish Pickell's term until the November 2020 elections.