Flint Police Department reduces responses times, gets more help, mayor says

(5/15/2020) - The Flint Police Department has significantly reduced response times and is working to obtain help from officers at two colleges in the city, according to Mayor Sheldon Neeley.

He said police response times are down 40%, partially by taking more non-emergency reports by phone. That frees up patrol officers for emergency calls, Neeley said.

He said statistics show overall crime is down about 2% in Flint, but 14 homicides have been reported so far this year. That is two more than the number of homicides reported over the same time period in 2019.

Flint had 43 total homicides in 2019. Neeley attributed part of the increase in 2020 to the number of double and triple homicides.

“Every single loss of life in our community is heartbreaking,” Neeley said. “Through the hard work of the Flint police and our renewed cooperative relationships with other police agencies, we are working proactively to do everything in our power to fight crime.”

Property crimes are down more than 9% this year, including a 38% decrease in thefts from buildings, a 31% decrease in burglary without forced entry and a 19% decrease in burglary with forced entry.

Criminal sexual conduct complaints are down more than 14% from the same time period a year ago.

To continue fighting crime, Flint police are maintaining their partnership with Michigan State Police to help patrol the city.

Neeley announced Friday that the city is working to re-establish cooperative relationships with campus police at University of Michigan-Flint and Mott Community College.

“The hardworking men and women of Flint Police Department solve crimes through the help and support of our residents,” said Flint Police Chief Phil Hart said. “We appreciate these partnerships that help strengthen our community.”

Neeley said relationships with both campus police agencies, which are staffed by sworn police officers, dissolved before he became mayor.