Flint Police Department welcomes K-9 officers Whiskey and Casino to force

(9/18/2019) - The Flint Police Department welcomed its two newest members on Wednesday: K-9 Whiskey and K-9 Casino.

Officers introduced the new dogs while the Fraternal Order of Police donated $1,000 toward the cost of having them on the department.

Det. Sgt. Tyrone Booth said Flint now has one of the largest K-9 units in Genesee County with four dogs. They'll help officers sniff out narcotics, explosives, missing people and criminals.