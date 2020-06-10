Flint Police cruiser caught in crossfire, neighbors tired of feeling on edge

(6/10/2020) - Where Tuesday night’s shooting happened backs up to Eldorado Vista Park on Flint’s west side.

Neighbors said they heard close to 20 rounds of gunshots fired, plus firecrackers around 10 p.m. And then, multiple police agencies showed up.

“Something was flying through the air, sounded like fireworks and gunshots together, started coming down in the backyard; so, I came outside and when I came outside onto the porch, there was three state cops flying down Berkley,” Paige Smith explained.

She said the Troopers stopped at the intersection of Sutton Avenue and Berkley Street, less than a block down from her.

They were providing backup to a Flint Police officer who had been called to the area for shots fired.

But when the officer arrived, Flint Police said the shots were aimed at his patrol car. The car was hit with the officer inside. The Chief said he is okay.

Four other local police agencies arrived to help; and, MSP's K9 helped track down two of the alleged shooters who had run off.

“I have an 11-year-old that stays here,” Smith said. “And I fear for his life every day because you don't know. Those bullets have to come down, those bullets could hit a baby, those bullets could hit a grandparent, you know; and it's scary and you know, the the crime rate is -- it's, it's not under control.”

Smith is referencing recent reports from the City of Flint that even though homicides are up from last year, other crimes are down.

She said she sleeps to the sound of gunshots every night and nothing's been done yet. So, Smith is hopeful last night's shooting will encourage police to focus more on her neighborhood.

“I, personally, am trying to get out of Flint; because if I don't, I can either see my son in the casket or I'm going to be visiting him in jail,” she said. “And that's really sad to think about; because, we don't have hope for these kids. We're not showing them that there's hope for them.”

Flint police are still looking for others involved in the shooting.

We’ll continue following this investigation for you.