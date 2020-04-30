Flint Police officer wrongly shuts down business deemed essential by Governor

(4/30/2020) - “I mean, it's wrong. I mean, why shut our stores down?” one customer said.

Groceries, cleaning supplies, toilet paper and diapers are just of the necessities sold at Z's Corner Liquor Store in Flint.

Customers said they’d like to be able to get these items at any hour of the day if they need to.

“Children's Tylenol -- what if one of my grandkids has a fever, you know what I’m saying? And, I can’t come to the store?” the customer added.

It’s a store 1st Ward Councilman Eric Mays says is also conveniently located for a neighborhood unable to use the bus right now.

“They walk - this is a lifeline for some of ‘em. And particularly under the stay home, don't go to each other's houses, people need to be able to walk to their local store,” Councilman Mays explained.

The owner of Z's did not want to speak on camera; but he said, they were originally shutting down at 9 o'clock in line with the curfew. Then, he realized they were losing business because none of the other corner stores nearby were closed at that time.

The owner said he called Councilman Mays and learned under the Governor's executive order his type of store is deemed essential.

“So I said, if somebody comes, give me a call. And that's what happened last night,” Councilman Mays said.

Wednesday night was the first night in the last several weeks Z's opted to stay open until 1 a.m. The owner and Councilman Mays said Flint Police showed up a little after the 9 p.m curfew, telling them to shut down.

The owner said there were only three customers in the store at the time, all adhering to the social distancing rules; but, he closed up for the night to not cause any issues.

Then, the owner called Councilman Mays who questioned the City Attorney who's in charge of enforcing the curfew. He said she confirmed Z's is an exception

The Flint Police Chief explained his officer misunderstood the rules.

“We have since addressed him specifically; and, we've done training with the other shifts to make sure officers are aware of exactly what's going on,” the Chief said. “But yeah, he wasn't trying to harm anybody or do anything, he was trying to make sure people were safe and he got a little overzealous.”

“Look at using it as an example to get a better understanding and straighten out some things in some people's minds as we go through an unprecedented pandemic,” Councilman Mays suggested.

He's now working to figure out if any other business in his ward has been impacted.

