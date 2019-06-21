Flint Pride Festival to takeover Riverbank Park Saturday

(06/21/19) - Flint Pride brought about 2,000 people to downtown Flint last year. Now in its 9th year, organizers are expecting it to be even bigger.

There will be plenty of entertainment, vendors and artisans.

"Draws folks in for the crafts, the entertainment, the vendors, the artisans the kids corner," said Tom Moore.

"We are going to be right on the riverfront right here so we'll have vendors along the sidewalk while our entertainers and performers will be on stage," said Tom Moore.

Moore, who is one of the event's organizers, really wants people to take advantage of the HIV testing.

"We will have a HIV testing center located here," Moore said.

While the festival serves as a good time, it's also an important time to discuss issues most important to the LGBTQ+ community.

Recently, Governor Gretchen Whitmer allowed Pride flags to fly on the Romney building for the first time in state history. A few days before that the Trump administration banned the flags from U.S. embassies.

"For someone as visible as the governor to be like, 'Hey, folks. I recognize you. I see you.' That's powerful. There's still a lot of work that needs to be done, especially for black trans women," Moore explained.

"Especially with the current political administration who seems to kind of push all the needs of the community off to the side."

Moore says the event is a good time to also see which businesses are supportive of the community. And, perhaps most importantly, the pride festival is a safe place where people can be themselves.

"Many folks who do attend Pride it's the one time of year that they can come, be comfortable with who they are and be in a possible safe space, and that's just one day out of the year," Moore said.

The festival starts at 2 p.m.

Pride month isn't over, yet. The Great Lakes Bay Pride Festival in Bay City's Wenonah Park is Saturday, June 29.