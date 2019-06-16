Flint Pride festival happening June 8 in downtown

(06/16/19) -- June is pride month in Michigan, and a number of cities are taking part by hosting their own pride festivals.

Flint will hold its 9th annual Pride festival next Saturday, June 8 from 2pm-8pm in downtown.

A number of entertainers will be featured throughout the day, along with a kids corner.

The day shines a light on the importance of social equality among the LGBTQ community.

The event is family friendly and organizers are asking for a $5 donation.

When Flint Pride first started, organizers say only a couple hundred people attended. Last year, more than 2,000 people attended and they're expecting more this year.

