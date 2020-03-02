Flint Public Art Project looks to add 60+ murals, artists encouraged to apply

(03/02/2020) - There is an open call right now for mural artists to help create even more bright artwork throughout the city of Flint and the applications are already rolling in from near and far.

"A lot of local artists, 20 different states, 25 different counties, people are applying from all over the world," says Joe Schipani the Executive Director of the Flint Public Art Project.

Last year, the non-profit group helped fuel the creation of over 100 new murals. This year, the goal for 2020 is to add between 60 to 75 more and artists are needed to make that vision a reality.

FPAP is also planning five mini festivals this year, so there will be live painting happening for anyone wanting to see the muralists in action.

Organizers say the art puts a smile on people's faces and is helping to restore and beautify the city, one wall at a time.

"There are so many community members out there are doing so many great things in the community, so this is to try and help enhance their work," explains Schipani.

Applications are due online by April 30th. Click here to send yours in.

The Flint Public Art Project is also launching more interactive features this summer with the use of the free app PixelStix. A community introduction will be held April 8 to explain how the new technology will enhance the city's mural experience.

Follow the Flint Public Art Project on Facebook and Instagram to stay connected.