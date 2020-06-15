Flint Public Art Project paints a power message downtown

The Flint Public Art Project took the community's voices a step further by painting an important message "Black Lives Matter" as their first mural of the season.

"Coming from the North into Downtown we made our statement. Black Lives Matter," said Sandra Branch, Flint Public Art Project Vice President.

Between University and 4th in Flint, community members and artists came together on MLK Avenue using art as a voice for the present.

"Each word stands for its own power and truth," said Branch.

While also honoring inspiration from the past.

"We thought it was appropriate to put Martin Luther King, the one who started the movement on Martin Luther King Ave. So we're going to have Martin Luther King in the ‘B’ for Black Lives. It's a movement and everyone can join in. We need the support of everyone," said Branch.

Artist Kevin Burdick is a Flint Native and says meaningful art can have an even bigger impact on the community.

("One of the last real forms of expressions we can do in the public. It's sad to say, but things are getting restricted and this is awesome we are able to do this," said Burdick.

The mural stretches a block long, but the hope is the message goes well beyond the city.

"In triumph there's power and to see us all ban together for the seriousness and understand how Black Lives Matter because of course All Lives Matter but when one group de-values another group, we have to put emphasis on that group.” said DeWaun Robinson, BLM Flint Chapter Organizer.

“It's a wonderful thing to see us all come together and it's a beautiful thing. Ultimately we're all beautiful people and we're showing it in action with this."