Flint Public Library closing in 2 weeks, moving to temporary location

(2/13/2020) - The Flint Public Library is preparing to close in two weeks and move to a temporary location.

A celebration is planned at the library at 1026 E. Kearsley St. from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Feb. 29. The library will be closed from March 1 to April 30 while materials are packaged and moved.

Any material can be returned to the library's drop-off location on Crapo Street while it is closed.

The library is planning to reopen in May inside the Courtland Center Mall in Burton. The temporary library location is next to the Sloan Museum's temporary facility in the mall.

The library is planning to remain in the mall until June 2021, when it will close again and move back to the Kearsley Street campus.

All of the moves are necessary while the Flint Public Library completes a $27.6 million renovation and expansion of the Kearsley Street facility, which is 60 years old.

Voters approved a millage to fund $12.6 million of the project. Private donors are paying for the remaining $15 million.

The renovation and expansion will incorporate modern technology, new learning styles and changing community needs. It will add more children's learning space, more room for digital learning, 15 meeting rooms, four classrooms and a larger history and genealogy room.

The library is scheduled to reopen on Kearsley Street in August 2021.