Flint Public Library makes case for multi-million dollar renovation, millage renewal

(11/03/19) - The Flint Public Library is educating the public about two significant ballot measures they'll be faced with when voting Tuesday or via absentee ballot.

The library has laid out the issues on its website:

- Renewal of the library's existing 2-mill operating millage for 10 years. Flint residents already pay this tax, so it would not result in a significant increase in taxes.

- Approval of a $12.6 million bond issue that would raise taxes by an average of 1.81 mills per year for 12 years. That would raise taxes by $1.81 a year for every $1,000 of taxable value, or $27 a year for a home with a taxable value of $15,000.

Kay Schwartz with the Flint Public Library stopped by the ABC12 studio Sunday morning to appeal to voters once more. This follows public meetings the library has held in August, September and October.

As for how much the bond would cost local families, the library has incorporated a calculator here.

