Flint Registry extending $50 sign up offer through Feb. 29

(1/29/20) - A health services referral program announced it was extending a special sign up offer.

Flint Registry said the $50 “WINTER THANK YOU” program would run through February 29, 2020.

The public health registry was open to anyone exposed to Flint water because they lived, worked, or attended school in the city from April 25, 2014 to October 15, 2015.

It said the goal was to provide referrals for critical health and development services.

According to the registry, the most common referrals were for health care access, neurodevelopmental assessment, education services, lead inspection and abatement, and pipe replacement.

The registry said people who were eligible could sign up by February 29 and receive a $50 check as a thank you.

It said the increase from $25 to $50 was not valid for previous enrollees who completed their survey before December 1, 2019.

Flint Registry said checks could take up to 8-12 weeks to arrive in the mail.

The program said so far, more than 20,000 people had started the enrollment process, and nearly 5,000 had fully enrolled.

The registry was supported by a four-year grant from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s National Center for Environmental Health to Michigan State University College of Human Medicine’s Division of Public Health.

To sign up online, click on 'Related Links' next to this story.

You could also email CHM.Flint.Registry@msu.edu or call 1-833-GO-FLINT.