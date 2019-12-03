Flint Registry offering $50 incentive to sign up

(12/3/2019) - The Flint Registry is doubling its participation incentive in hopes of getting more people signed up.

Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley joined Dr. Mona Hanna-Attisha for the announcement. People who work, live or go to school in the city of Flint are eligible to sign up for the registry.

Anyone who signs up before February 2020 will get a check for $50. That is a $25 increase from the previous incentive.

Hanna-Attisha founded the Flint Registry as a way to assess the needs of those affected by the water crisis and connect them to resources. The registry can accept up to 130,000 participants.

